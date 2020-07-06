Salida City Council will review and discuss the F Street closure survey results during their work session on-line at 6 p.m. today.
To register for the work session through GoToWebinar, visit register.gotowebinar.com/register/6259127577985273356. After registration, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about how to join.
The council will also look at the county courthouse transportation plan.
In a memo to the council, David Lady, director of Salida Public Works, said, “The county courthouse building, located at Poncha Boulevard and Third Street, is located in an area that has several non-typical intersections and varied street sections.
“Both parking demands and traffic counts are anticipated to increase in future years. staff is interested in receiving feedback from council with respect to future street-scape goals for this general area.”
In other business, council will discuss the Colorado Open Records Act requests log, which tracks open records requests to the city.
Erin Kelly, city clerk and Nina Williams, city attorney, in a memo to the council said, “The cost of city attorney time to review, analyze and assist with CORA requests from June 2019 through June 2020 was $10,066.
Kelly and Williams wrote that they were concerned the “publication of this ‘log’ may actually cause some individuals to feel less comfortable making an open records request.
Tuesday
Council will discuss and vote on the first readings of two ordinances regarding the vacation right-of-way at the intersection of Crestone Avenue and Third Street, plus rezoning the area from a single-family residential district to a medium-density residential district.
To register for the meeting through GoToWebinar, visit register.gotowebinar.com/register/8402368210594753549. After registration, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about how to join.
Other items on the agenda include;
• A COVID-19 update
• A business relief program update
• A vote on a contract for an apron taxilane rehabilitation construction project at the Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
• Reappointment of the city attorney.
• Discussion of the city’s communication plan.
• Consider a resolution regarding the subdivision plat for the Confluent Park major subdivision.
• Consider a resolution appointing new members of the planning commission.
• Consideration of Declaration of Extension of State of Local Emergency – COVID-19 Action Plant Implementation.
Council will adjourn and immediately go into executive session to discuss the purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer or sale of real, personal or other property.
