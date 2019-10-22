Bailey – As teachers of the South Park Educators Association continued their strike, Park County School District RE-2 informed parents that school would reopen starting Monday and remain open.
The district intends to use any teachers who want to come back to work as well as available substitute teachers to staff the classrooms.
District officials said they planned to have full bus service, the cafeteria would be open, and volunteers will be in the schools as needed to assist students.
Some striking teachers questioned the ability of the district to properly serve students.
“I don’t know what school is going to look like,” fourth-grade teacher Doug Freeman said. “We already have a problem with substitute teachers when we’re in school if there’s a few staff members that call off, so I’m hoping that they have a plan to make sure the kids are safe.”
In a press release dated Friday, the district outlined its offer to the teachers’ organization of a new professional agreement that addresses some of the teachers’ concerns. Highlights of the agreement are:
• Regaining recognition as the sole and exclusive bargaining agent by the district for two years.
• A new right to negotiate salaries, a right it did not formally have.
• Increases to the supplemental pay rates.
• Compensation to mentor teachers.
• Inclusion of a board representative to the joint problem-solving team to assist with good communication and additional transparency.
• Removal from the contract year of the previously agreed-upon additional two work days to the 2020-2021 school year, which would have been provided to all teachers and student support paraprofessionals at their per diem in the salary schedule.
• The ability to “open up” the complete professional agreement for negotiations every other year.
• An additional disclosure and discussion process for negotiating salaries.
The proposed agreement does not indicate that the district is willing to increase current teacher salaries, which has been the major sticking point between the teachers and the district.
At press time, the South Park Educators Association had not responded to the district about the new agreement.
The Flume in Bailey is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
