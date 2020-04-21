Pinon Real Estate Group’s vacation rental division has set up empty vacation homes for five Columbine Manor Care Center employees during quarantine.
Pinon Vacation Rentals owner Terry Deveney said the idea came about during a staff meeting last week in which members were brainstorming how they could give back to the community. One Pinon agent is friends with the Columbine Manor administrator, who said the center needs housing for employees who were potentially exposed to COVID-19 and did not want to spread the disease to their families at home.
After Pinon emailed vacation home owners, several agreed to donate their properties. Three houses are now occupied by five people. A couple of other vacant houses are available in case additional housing is necessary.
Currently, Columbine employees are booked to stay in the houses for 30 days, with Pinon Vacation Rentals playing it by ear. Pinon Real Estate Group will pay to have the properties cleaned once the temporary residents leave.
In addition to housing, Columbine employees received several gift certificates for local takeout and grocery stores as well as essential foods. All amenities are provided free of charge.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom approved the decision to provide free housing to potentially exposed employees. Pinon is not actively renting at the moment, although it has made exceptions for people in special circumstances, who have also been approved by Carlstrom.
While most of its operations have ceased during the stay-at-home order, Pinon employees are continuing to do checks on vacant properties.
