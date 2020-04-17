The Salida Business Alliance virtual meeting Thursday provided a link where residents can check the status and method of their stimulus check: irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
During the meeting, SBA President Angel Rowell provided numerous online resources to help financially assist residents and local business owners who are experiencing economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans recently ran out of funding, Rowell provided a list of other funding resources that can be found at docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18B-l5Rz8XE14Bn9LdQ1a8oDOpi6kKB1p0v2L_qQtVBE/edit#gid=987142964. The list, which is updated daily, includes various grants or loans available, although some are dependent on the applicant’s industry.
Corrine Fowler, Good Business Colorado (GBC) representative, said they are developing a new online gift card program called Spread the Gratitude. Through it, any local online gift card purchases less than $100 will be matched and put back onto the card. The program is possible through a grant GBC recently received.
Gift card purchases must be made through GBC’s donation page to receive the matching funds. The system is adaptable with businesses that already have an established vendor. For more information, email corrinefowler@gmail.com.
Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce has a list of resources available at salidachamber.org/coronavirus-current-news-and-information.
In addition, Rowell encouraged residents to fill out a second Chaffee County economic recovery survey as soon as possible so SBA can receive creative feedback on how to reopen businesses in a limited capacity in the near future. They are hoping to compile the results today. The survey is available on the chamber’s Facebook page as well as on docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc4v__kdLN2JQPFcksDDVUMkiNHMkoLVbYBl3HZRD-OA-QUVg/viewform.
The meeting included a segment called “business minute,” when business owners could share with others any announcements about new business ventures, potential collaborations and promotions. It was implemented in March, but the meetings had not focused on it much until Thursday.
Outside of the meeting, SBA wants local businesses to share their stories with the community regardless of their membership status. Those interested should email sbasalida@gmail.com or contact any SBA board member.
Meeting attendees were also reminded of the importance of accurate census data in terms of governmental representation and funding. The census can be completed online at my2020census.gov.
Salida SteamPlant Director Michael Varnum said at this time the SteamPlant has been doing maintenance work it has been meaning to do for the last 10 years. Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center has also been getting work done during its closure. Overall, despite setbacks, “the community will see a much better state coming out of this,” he said.
Normally SBA meetings take place at 8:30 a.m., but this one was facilitated at noon due to outside factors. This was a one-time schedule shift, however. The next meeting is set to take place May 7.
