After a video surfaced last week of a mountain goat atop an SUV, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds visitors to the Mount Evans Scenic Byway (Colo. 5) to keep a safe distance from wildlife and do not feed them.
Every year thousands of tourists travel the road to the top of the fourteener, where mountain goats and bighorn sheep are often seen.
CPW, U.S. Forest Service and Denver Mountain Parks staff have reported an increasing trend in unnatural mountain goat and bighorn sheep behavior, likely a result of people feeding wildlife or getting too close to them while taking pictures, a press release stated.
“We have been taking a collaborative approach with the Forest Service and Denver Mountain Parks to help combat an increase in human-wildlife conflicts we are seeing at Mount Evans,” Wildlife Officer Joe Nicholson said in the release.
“The agencies will be up there all summer monitoring activity and actively enforcing or using aversive conditioning techniques with the hope that we can curb small problems from growing into worse or even dangerous encounters.”
The most commonly observed unnatural behaviors seen during the 2018 season were mountain goats and bighorns licking vehicles for the salt on them, putting heads inside open car windows, running toward the sound of crinkling food wrappers, running toward people holding food, entering restrooms and tolerating large groups of people surrounding them to take photographs and videos from unsafe distances.
“People have gone as far as attempting to pick up mountain goat kids, and we have seen groups of mountain goats surrounding and following people, which is far beyond the natural behavior of these animals,” Nicholson said.
With the escalating problems of wildlife-human interactions on Mount Evans, CPW has started implementing tactics to help prevent dangerous encounters by discouraging animals from coming up to vehicles or people.
Wildlife officers have focused on reinstating the natural fear of humans by using hazing tactics on the wildlife. Tactics used include sound and direct contact from stun guns, cattle prods, paintball guns and employing the use of K-9 Samson to haze offending animals away from people and cars.
Other indirect interactions between humans and wildlife have shown a disturbing trend, CPW reports.
“We have growing concerns over the health and wellbeing of mountain goats and bighorns that come into contact with human and domestic waste both at restrooms and along heavily used trails,” said Lance Carpenter, a CPW wildlife biologist who has conducted radio-collared studies on mountain goat herds on Mount Evans.
In August 2013, an unknown disease outbreak caused severe diarrhea in mountain goat kids and yearlings. Almost an entire age class of mountain goats died, which caused a population decline.
Necropsies were conducted on several mountain goats and fecal samples that were collected. The lab results indicated that mountain goats had high loads of E. coli.
In 2018, CPW euthanized a sick kid that showed the same symptoms as observed in 2013-14 with extreme diarrhea. This summer, wildlife biologists are monitoring another sick mountain goat with similar symptoms.
CPW has recommended that physical barriers be constructed around restrooms to prevent access to the area by mountain goats and bighorns. CPW has also recommended that salt not be placed around bathrooms, parking lots and pathways on Mount Evans.
“Salt is a strong attractant for mountain goats and bighorn sheep, so we are recommending using alternative substances that will address visitor safety when ice is present, but not attract wildlife to these high visitor use areas,” Nicholson said.
CPW will also have volunteer crews at the summit this summer to educate people about the animals they may encounter and help disrupt any improper behavior, like feeding wildlife or taking selfies with them.
