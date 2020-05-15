While Chaffee County’s sales tax collection reported in May was relatively flat, strong revenue earlier in the year means the county is still up 16.03 percent overall from last year, Dan Short, county finance director, said.
2020 May revenue was $381,659.18, up 1.78 percent from 2019’s $374,978.94.
Short said the state collects the sales tax, then distributes it back to the county, which breaks it out for the three municipalities. The collection process sets reports back about two months, which means the May report represents March sales.
“Being up 16 percent is one bright spot for the county,” Short said. “The robustness of the early months helped, starting the year strong. March was doing well for about the first two-thirds of the month before it started to drop. It will be really interesting to see what the numbers for June are going to be.”
In January the county collected $399,579.20, up 18.74 percent from 2019. In February it collected $486.652.07, up 26.55 percent. March saw a collection of $408,396.00, up 22.64 percent, while April brought in $345,404.29, up 10.21 percent.
Short said he had spoken with Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs officials, and they were seeing the same kind of collections.
“This is just my opinion, but I think the hoarding that we saw in April may end up having an effect in the later months, as people have already stocked up on some things,” Short said. “The upside might be that we now collect internet sales tax, which came about last summer. That might also cause some ripples down the road.”
That revenue comes from the county’s 2 percent sales tax, which is shared among the county, Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Salida.
The county collects an additional 0.75 percent sales tax designated for two specific funds. The first is a 0.5 percent sales tax for the Emergency Services fund. The second is the 0.25 percent Common Ground tax approved by voters in 2018 for forest health, agriculture and recreation impacts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.