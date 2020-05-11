Chaffee County will request a variance from the state to gradually begin reopening some businesses, including restaurants, as COVID-19 cases have started to stabilize in the county.
In a virtual meeting Friday, Chaffee County commissioners, Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom and the public discussed the variance.
In addition to the commissioners, Carlstrom and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center CEO Bob Morasko will have to sign the request, and they have indicated they will.
“Hospital capacity is a huge component of all the restrictions,” Carlstrom said. “We must ensure our health care (system) has the capacity to handle a surge of COVID-19.”
Commissioner Greg Felt said he’d also seek signatures or letters of support from the three municipal mayors in the county, who he said have also signaled support, before submitting the request to the state.
Commissioner Keith Baker noted the county would need to continue the same practices that got it into a position to be able to request a variance and continue following public health orders.
Allowing retail food establishments to partially open their seating areas is a big piece of the request.
“I’m confident the industry can rise to the occasion and find solutions for a gradual reopening,” Carlstrom said, noting that it already operates under a high level of scrutiny.
Under the requested variance and state guidelines, restaurants must take precautions to keep people safe, such as requiring all employees to wear cloth masks, requiring customers to wear masks until they reach their table, not allowing customers to wait in the lobby and implementing a reservation system.
Carlstrom also mentioned maximizing outdoor seating with proper distancing, limiting group parties to 10 people and encouraging takeout and curbside pickup.
Bars would remain closed under the request, Carlstrom said. Bars attached to restaurants would also remain closed unless they could maintain safe distancing.
Carlstrom also noted that requiring employees to wear masks, even those in the kitchen, is part of the state order.
“If they want to reopen, they must ensure employee health and ensure employees are not spreading it (the coronavirus) to customers,” Carlstrom said.
Capacity would be assessed every two weeks. Commissioner Rusty Granzella asked if capacity could be assessed weekly, and Carlstrom said the two-week frame would follow the incubation period and allow officials to assess how the actions have impacted health.
The county is also considering allowing hotels and motels to reopen at a limited capacity. The state has listed them as critical businesses, and it was the county that decided to close them previously. “We’re looking at systematic ways to slowly open hotels and motels,” Carlstrom said.
The commissioners decided not to add short-term rentals, like houses, to the request even though two owners in the meeting said they pose fewer risks than hotels.
“It’s not that we don’t have full confidence they can provide safe lodging,” Carlstrom said. “Our grave concern is if we open too soon, the county is inundated with visitors and we don’t have the capacity to keep the community healthy.”
She said if the governor doesn’t lift restrictions by June 1, they could request a variance for short-term rentals then, but “at this time, we can’t handle another layer.”
The variance request also asks for considerations of the county’s outdoor hot springs. Opening pools, however, is not part of the request.
Gradual reopening for RV parks and campgrounds, at 50 percent capacity, is also part of the plan. Shared facilities are to remain closed, except for bathrooms, which would have to be cleaned every two hours.
Once submitted, the state can approve the variance, approve it with conditions or deny it, Felt said.
