by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Calliope founder Jerri Lines and Monty Holmes of Captain Zipline announced a fundraiser for the youth musical theater group will take place Sunday at Captain Zipline’s aerial adventure park at 1500 Fremont County Road 45.
Those who register for the 1 p.m. aerial park tour on Sunday will receive $10 off the admission price.
The tour is a 2½-hour self-guided course that features a Bornack Smart Belay system and is appropriate for those ages 8 and older.
Holmes said he will donate $20 to Calliope from each fundraiser customer.
Online registration is recommended at captainzipline.com/colorado/canyon-aerial-course/. Use promotional code CAC10 for the fundraiser.
For more information about Captain Zipline, visit captainzipline.com or call 719-207-4947.
For more information about Calliope, visit the group’s Facebook page or call 719-207-3460.
