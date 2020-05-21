by Mountain Mail Staff
The Salida Planning Commission meeting at which members planned to discuss a proposed affordable housing development at East Crestone Avenue has been postponed, with no new future date scheduled yet.
City Planner Bill Almquist said it is taking longer than expected for Chaffee Housing Trust to gather additional site plan and engineering information.
