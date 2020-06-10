Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area recently unveiled a new campground on the Arkansas River about 20 miles southeast of Salida near Howard.
The Point Barr campground is a former dispersed camping area that received a facelift in the offseason, according to a press release. Now it is a basic campground featuring 12 campsites, each with a tent pad, picnic table and fire ring.
It becomes Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s eighth developed campground along the 152-mile AHRA park. It can be reserved at CPW’s website.
“We are excited to add this campground during a time in which so many people are seeking an opportunity to experience the Colorado outdoors,” Rob White, AHRA park manager, said in the release.
“This campground is more suited to tent campers or those with smaller RVs because of the narrow roadways and a railroad underpass leading to it. But those who make the effort will be rewarded with a quiet place to camp offering great fishing experiences, especially early and late in the season.”
To reach Point Barr from Salida, drive east on U.S. 50 about 4.75 miles to Wellsville, mile marker 227. Turn left, or north, onto Fremont County Road 7 and cross the Arkansas River. After about a mile, the road turns into CR 45. Follow the road 1.5 miles, drive under the railroad trestle and turn left, or east. The campground is 0.75 mile on the right, or south.
CPW does not recommend the campground for anyone driving a motorhome or pulling a large trailer because the road is narrow and makes a tight turn under a railroad trestle.
This area is popular for recreational gold prospecting as well and provides overnight camping for those who would like to enjoy a multiday river trip.
Like all CPW park campgrounds, cabins and yurts, Point Barr is available by reservation only. Occupation of a site without a reservation is not permitted. To occupy a site at this park, reserve it 24/7 at cpwshop.com or by calling 800-244-5613.
