by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Collegiate Peaks Forum Series has invited Switch Energy Alliance Chairman Dr. Scott Tinker to present his new movie, “Switch On,” for free online viewing from now until May 21.
Tinker will be featured for a Zoom Q&A session at 7 p.m. May 21. Instructions for accessing it will be emailed May 19 to those who sign up to view the film.
“Switch On” invites viewers to meet leaders and everyday citizens of developing countries that are empowering their people. It explores how energy and ingenuity can improve individual lives and countries.
To view the film, visit switchon.org/films/switch-on and use the “Sign Up For Free” button in the upper right corner to create a login. A trailer for the film will also be available.
In January 2013, Tinker showed and discussed his first movie, “Switch,” which looked at energy in the developed world.
