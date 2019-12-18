by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Downtown Salida shops will be open late Thursday evening to offer festive activities and goodies from 4 to 7 p.m. at the fourth annual Salida Holiday Festival
Shoppers can stop off at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., to pick up a map for a chance to win one of two vacation packages. To be eligible for entry, visitors will need to visit at least five of the locations listed on the map, collecting stickers along the way.
They can then place stickers on their entry form and drop the form off at Here’s the Scoop, 215 F St.; Howl Mercantile, 130 W. First St.; or Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop, 300 F St., before 6 p.m. The drawings will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Su Casa.
The winter package includes two Monarch Mountain single-day lift tickets, two adult soak night passes at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center and a one-night stay at the Manhattan Hotel. The autumn package includes an ArkAnglers half-day “Never-Ever” Wade Package for two guests, a $50 gift certificate to Wallbangers Sports Bar & Grill and a one-night stay at Silver Ridge Lodge.
During the festival Santa Claus will visit with children at his house in Riverside Park between 5 and 7 p.m.
The Noteables and You’ve Got Male choral groups will embark on a community caroling session throughout downtown.
Hot chocolate will be available at Chill Salida, 228 N. F St.; Here’s the Scoop and the SteamPlant. Colorado Summit Realty, 135 F St., and Howl Mercantile will offer holiday treats, cookies and coffee. Visitors can roast marshmallows over a fire pit at Gathering Grounds, 203 W. First St.
Shoppers can also take advantage of several services during the Holiday Festival. Monarch Mountain Outpost, 123 N. F St., will offer holiday gift wrapping. Sleigh rides, courtesy of Brady’s West Garden & Floral, will be available at Second and F streets at The Mixing Bowl, and Little Red Tricycle, 219 F St., will have a warm-up and changing table.
While parents are shopping, Salida Recreation will offer babysitting services from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Cost is $10 for the first child and $5 for each additional child.
Star Belmonte, manager of The Mixing Bowl, said the festival is a great local tradition to get people out of the house.
“I just think it’s so fun,” Belmonte said. “I’ve been in Salida almost 40 years and it keeps getting bigger and bigger and it’s so fun. It’s just a nice night to let parents come out and buy last-minute gifts while the kids go on sleigh rides.”
The festival is sponsored by the Salida Business Alliance, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, Salida SteamPlant, The Mountain Mail and Monarch Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.