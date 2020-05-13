Each month the Colorado Department of Agriculture features a different commodity to highlight the variety and quality of products grown in the state. This month’s product is asparagus.
When tiny green asparagus tips start peeking through the ground, the spring produce season has officially started in Colorado.
When buying asparagus, choose odorless stalks with dry, tight tips and avoid limp or wilted stalks.
Asparagus is fat free, sodium free, a good source of vitamin C, high in folate and a good source of vitamin A.
Look for Colorado asparagus at your local farmers market or grocery store.
Farmers’ markets will be opening across the state in May and June, but they may look a little different this year. Some markets are implementing online ordering platforms to allow for ordering ahead and curbside pickup. Find a list of markets and tips on what to expect this season at coloradoproud.org.
Simple Grilled
Asparagus
Recipe from chef Jason K. Morse, 5280 Culinary LLC and Ace Hardware grill expert.
- 1 bunch (about 12 ounces) fresh asparagus
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Seasoning blend, to taste
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
Rinse and air dry asparagus and trim off woody ends. Place into a mixing bowl or aluminum disposable pan then lightly coat with oil and season to taste with seasoning blend. Mix well to ensure asparagus are fully coated with seasoning and oil and let sit for 10-15 minutes.
Heat grill to 550-600 degrees. Add the grilling pan and heat for 5 minutes before adding asparagus. Lightly toss asparagus again to coat once more, then place asparagus onto perforated grill pan in a shallow layer and close the lid. (Chef’s tip: Don’t overfill the grill pan or they will steam instead of grill.)
Cook for 3 minutes and turn/toss asparagus once to get more grill flavor on all sides, then cook for another 3 minutes. Open lid and lightly baste with melted honey and allow to glaze for 1 minute. Remove pan using a towel and tongs. Finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon. Goes great with smoked kabobs, steaks, chicken or pork chops.
Enjoy with a glass of Colorado wine such as NSFW White from Carlson Vineyards in Palisade. This wine is part of the 2019 Colorado Governor’s Cup Collection, which includes wines that best represent Colorado’s wine industry as selected by a panel of national and Colorado wine professionals.
Asparagus,
Goat Cheese
and Prosciutto Pizza
- 8-10 ounces pizza dough, fresh or defrosted
- ¼ cup pesto sauce with sun-dried tomato
- ¼ cup mozzarella/Parmesan cheese blend, shredded
- 4 slices prosciutto, cut into ½-inch strips
- 6 spears jumbo asparagus, cut into tips and stalks (remove woody part)
- 1 shallot, peeled and shaved thin
- 4-5 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
- 1 Roma tomato, sliced
- 1 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Allow dough to soften at room temperature for approximately 15 minutes. Hand stretch dough to a very thin crust and place onto a floured pizza pan. Top with pesto sauce, cheese blend, prosciutto, asparagus, shallots, goat cheese, Roma tomatoes and seasoning to taste.
Chef’s tip: Building the pizza quickly will ensure the dough doesn’t get wet from the toppings and stick. Bake for 9 to 12 minutes and garnish with freshly chopped parsley.
Enjoy with a glass of Colorado wine such as Bubble Universe Sparkling Albariño from Infinite Monkey Theorem in Denver.
Provided by chef Jason K. Morse, 5280 Culinary LLC.
Green Chile Baked
Mac and Cheese
- 24 ounces penne pasta, partially cooked
- 1 stick salted butter, cubed
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 4 cups half-and-half
- 1 14.5-ounce jar Alfredo sauce
- 6 ounces quesadilla cheese, shredded
- 6 ounces cheddar blend cheese, shredded
- 4 ounces Parmesan cheese, shredded
- 1½ cups green chiles, roasted and chopped
- 3 tablespoons barbecue rub seasoning blend
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a medium 8-by-11-inch aluminum disposable pan with nonstick cooking spray. Add pasta to the pan, then add cubed butter, chicken stock, half-and-half and Alfredo sauce and mix. Mix in green chiles and seasoning. Top with shredded cheeses and cover with aluminum foil. Bake covered for 40 minutes.
Open the cover and stir well. If the pasta is soft, fully remove foil and brown. If pasta is not soft, recover and cook in 10-minute increments until done.
Enjoy with a glass of Colorado wine such as Metate Blanc from Guy Drew Vineyards in Cortez.
Provided by chef Jason K. Morse, 5280 Culinary LLC.
