With COVID-19 restrictions increasing the amount of time people spend at home, domestic violence and sexual abuse prevention organizations have worried that the frequency of local incidents would dramatically increase.
The Alliance is a nonprofit organization that offers confidential and free counseling services, crisis intervention, support groups, emergency financial assistance and legal advocacy to adult and child victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
The Alliance Executive Director Rachel Holder said that across Colorado, domestic violence programs have reported as much as a 50 percent increase in requests for services.
Other programs are reporting a steady or lower number of calls, but the calls they are receiving are more complicated with multiple lethality factors at play, based on a survey completed by Violence Free Colorado with more than 60 Colorado organizations.
Globally, dramatic rises in domestic and sexual violence have been reported as the pandemic and shelter-in-place orders have continued. New estimates from the United Nations Population Fund suggest that three months of quarantine will result in a 20 percent rise in intimate partner violence throughout the world.
According to an article titled “Why the Increase in Domestic Violence During COVID-19?” written by Maclen Stanley in Psychology Today, several factors are at play when it comes to intimate partner violence during times of crisis, including isolation, stress, economic anxiety and joblessness, alcohol and a lack of resources.
The first couple of weeks after COVID-19 awareness spread in Chaffee County, The Alliance did not hear from its usual clients, but for most of April and May, survivors began coming back at the same levels they had before, Holder said. They are attending support groups, calling hotlines and meeting with their lawyers.
On the other hand, the number of new clients contacting The Alliance is much smaller than it was before. When new clients do contact the organization, the violence has been escalating over time to where they are in severe states of trauma, stress and fear.
In May 2019, The Alliance provided six nights of shelter. In May 2020, it provided 142 nights of shelter. Holder said this increase reflects some growth and availability in their capacity to provide emergency safe-housing, but it also reflects the complexity and severity of the calls they are getting as well as the need for more intensive services.
“There is a common misconception that domestic violence and sexual violence don’t happen in rural areas, but violence occurs everywhere,” Holder said. “It feels uncomfortable to think about violence happening in the community you call home, so people don’t like to think about it.”
The Alliance has a section of its website dedicated to providing an overview of signs of abuse, at alliancechaffee.org/about-domestic-violence/domestic-abuse-warning-signs. In addition to other warning signs, indicators that a significant other may be abusive include using force to “solve” problems, using alcohol or drugs as an excuse for saying hurtful things or acting abusive, and/or making it seem like there is no way out of the relationship.
An individual may be in an abusive relationship if they feel scared of how their partner will act, make excuses for their partner’s behavior and/or stay with their partner only because they are afraid of what he/she would do if they ended the relationship.
The website also has a section detailing what friends and family of abuse victims can do to help, at alliancechaffee.org/about-domestic-violence/info-for-friends. In addition to other steps, loved ones can tell the survivor they are aware of the abuse and he/she is not alone; help them find a safe place when they are ready to leave; help them find legal, financial, medical or counseling services; and/or call the police if there is tangible fear for their safety.
Additional tips for helping a friend experiencing domestic abuse during COVID-19 can be found on nnedv.org/resources-library/tips-helping-friend-experiencing-domestic-abuse-covid-19.
Victims may stay in an abusive relationship because they may be financially dependent, fear greater physical danger and/or being hunted down in the future, fear emotional damage to their children or losing custody, or from religious or family pressure. According to The Alliance, on average an abused woman will leave her partner six to eight times.
Chaffee County Human Services Director Dave Hanson said his department did not see the spike in domestic violence cases they were expecting during the lockdown. While contrary to the expected increase, Hanson said it was not unheard of for them to work with different families from The Alliance. In addition, the Human Services Department would not receive domestic violence reports if no children were involved.
Hanson said he was surprised by their frequency findings because when they listened to daily police briefings, they heard comments that police were getting more calls. Although they did not have an expected numerical increase, he said anecdotally when there is a lot of situational and financial stress in the home, situations tend to get more heated.
Hanson said parents become involved with their department either by referral or by volunteering themselves if they are looking for assistance in bolstering their parenting skills.
If someone suspects a child is being abused, Hanson said it is best to err on the side of caution, report the situation and let a child welfare supervisor determine if any intervention is necessary. To report child abuse or neglect call 844-CO-4-KIDS or 844-264-5437.
The Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline system reported its call volume decreased by more than 45 percent between March 2 and May 15. This drop is partially attributed to mandatory reporters like teachers, school staff and child care providers no longer seeing children. In March, nearly 40 percent of calls came from mandatory reporters.
Besides The Alliance, Holder recommends that those in crisis take advantage of Solvista Health. Chaffee County Early Childhood Council has a warm line at 719-398-0198 where parents can call and speak with an early childhood mental health consultant. She also recommends following the Chaffee County Sexual Assault Response team and The Alliance Facebook pages to find updates on resources and other helpful information.
An online safety planning tool for those currently experiencing domestic abuse can be found at thehotline.org/help/path-to-safety.
