Mountain Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) has a new home courtesy of Colorado Mountain College.
At the June 24 meeting of the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees, trustees voted to approve the lease of the college’s Buena Vista facility to the nonprofit regional education collaborative.
Mountain BOCES represents preschool through 12th grade school districts in Salida, Buena Vista, Leadville and Fairplay.
The organization plans to use the building for administrative offices and for educational purposes, including offering professional development to teachers and staff. Wendy Wyman, immediate past superintendent of Lake County School District in Leadville, is the incoming executive director of Mountain BOCES.
The board’s approval of a $1 per year lease will allow Mountain BOCES to use the building for administrative offices and for educational purposes, including offering professional development to teachers and staff a press release stated.
The proposed lease includes an initial five-year term with another five-year renewal, unless otherwise terminated by either of the parties by Dec. 31, 2024.
The Mountain BOCES Board of Directors approved the lease June 4. The organization has been operating out of Leadville, one of the farther ends of the BOCES.
Wyman said, “This move locates the Mountain BOCES more centrally among the four school districts we serve. When schools are safely open again, being more centrally located will make it easier for our staff to spend time in each of the districts. It will also make our offices more easily accessible for educators and staff from the four districts to visit us.
“The Mountain BOCES provides services mainly to our four member districts and sometimes to other districts from across the state.
“The building is already configured to support professional development, adult learning and collaboration among our districts. It is an ideal setting to conduct the work of BOCES,” she said.
Wyman said the goal is to move into the new facility in late summer to early fall of this year.
She said they will plan and coordinate the move carefully to ensure keeping communities and staff safe while following all local guidelines and precautions due to the pandemic.
Also relating to Buena Vista, the second of three reviews was approved by the trustees, regarding leasing vacant parcels of land to Fading West.
Fading West is a for-profit entity that owns property adjacent to the Buena Vista campus and plans to provide affordable pre-built housing for the local workforce.
Fading West intends to use CMC’s vacant parcels for driveways, deliveries, finished good storage, screened raw materials storage, parking areas and site drainage to be used in connection with the manufacturing factory adjacent to the property.
A potential CMC academic partnership with Fading West would include programming in construction, manufacturing systems, processes and planning. The lease stipulates rent of $900 per month, which is waived if the tenant is providing educational opportunities and training to CMC’s students.
In other business, the board unanimously approved the college’s fiscal year 2020-21 budget, including $69.3 million in general fund expenditures.
Excluding one-time stimulus funds received through the state, and compared to fiscal year 2019-20, the balanced general fund budget includes an overall increase in operating expenses of 2.3 percent, which is near annual inflation (as estimated prior to the May 2020 board meeting).
In addition the CMC board unanimously approved:
• Revising the eCampus contract to incorporate more transparent pricing for textbooks and other materials based on a percentage of the list price.
• Amending the Leadville GOL! (Get Outdoors Leadville) contract to incorporate the guaranteed maximum price of $590,266 to build a Gear Library at CMC Leadville.
• Revising the Glenwood Chamber of Commerce lease on part of the ground floor of the college’s building at 802 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs.
• Applying the FY 2019-20 supplemental budget appropriation of $2.2 million toward auxiliary funds and sponsored programs.
• Accepting the FY 2019-20 Progress Report, and the President’s Goals and College Work Plan for FY 2020-21.
• Endorsing the college’s application for a federal Economic Development Agency grant.
