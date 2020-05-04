Chaffee County commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Sleeping Indian Mobile Home Park, 29320 CR 361, and will hear public comment and evidence about unoccupied and potentially unsafe mobile homes during their online meeting Tuesday.
The hearing was continued from April 5.
Those wishing to attend can visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Assistant County Attorney Chip Mortimer will lead discussion on the “legality, cost and feasibility of options to ensure the public health, safety and welfare, including but not limited to, abatement of the mobile homes,” in accordance with county land use codes.
At 9:15 a.m. commissioners scheduled a public hearing to consider a request for vacation of a right-of-way from Francis Bach and Timothy Masterson, 16807 and 16830 CR 243, Maysville.
The request is for the county to vacate the Park Avenue right-of-way between 10th and 11th streets. Access for the properties is from CR 243, and the right-of-way does not have a road constructed on it.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A ground lease between Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field and Ralph Croft.
• EWP Decker Fire Mitigation Grant award.
• Sun Corp. agreement for 2020 CRS-2P chipseal oil projects.
• Report from the county sheriff.
• A request from Greater Arkansas River Nature Association for a fee waiver for one 30-yard dumpster for the annual Cleanup-Greenup and Colorado Public Lands Day, to take place from April 22-May 16.
• A final resolution for the RGP Industrial Park major subdivision.
• Extension of due dates for the Live Nation special event permit.
• An update on the Emergency Response Fund from Joseph Teipel, Chaffee County Community Foundation.
• Discussion on the San Luis Valley Transit Council membership and HOPE Grant.
• An update from Chris Martin about the Chaffee Senior Shuttle Program.
• Consideration of formal acceptance and approval of the CO FLAP CHA 306(1) Colorado Pass initial invoice.
• A proposal from Mark Stacy, Road and Bridge Department superintendent, to pay engineering for tunnels on CR 371.
• An amendment to the county’s “temporary policy concerning sick leave policy and procedures during periods of a communicable disease.”
• Consideration of extension of declaration of local emergency.
