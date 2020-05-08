Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, announced Wednesday that Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has updated its “release from isolation and return-to-work” guidelines to reflect new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
The new guidance includes additional information about asymptomatic individuals who test positive and extends isolation to at least 10 days for all groups, Carlstrom said.
That includes after symptom onset for symptomatic individuals and after test date for asymptomatic individuals.
“This update was made based on evidence suggesting a longer duration of viral shedding based on culture data,” Carlstrom said.
The longer time period will capture a greater portion of contagious patients, but it will not capture everyone, she said.
Carlstrom said the county is pushing out messaging that everyone in Chaffee County, regardless of whether a local or visitor, should wear a mask and practice distancing themselves.
“We recognize that enforcement is a challenge. It certainly is in rural communities,” Carlstrom said.
She said she had contacted neighboring and other mountain community public health directors, and “we are not alone in this matter.”
“We will continue to fight for the health and wellness of our community despite the challenges we are experiencing now and will surely experience in the future,” she said.
“Let’s not forget about the sacrifices all of you have made to get to a place where we could safely and gradually open.
“Today’s new norm must include social distancing, the wearing of a mask by all and the elimination of large gatherings.”
Carlstrom gave an example of going to the post office Wednesday morning, and when she walked in she was glad to see she was the only customer. The postal worker thanked her for wearing a mask and said not everyone was.
The most current local public health order states wearing a mask is required unless it inhibits a person’s health or the person is younger than 3 years old.
Carlstrom said Chaffee County Public Health has been getting a lot of questions about serology testing.
She said the state health department recommends against serological testing for any purpose other than research until there is better understanding of protective immunity. However, efforts are being made to build the science base to increase our knowledge and surveillance of COVID-19, and several studies are underway.
