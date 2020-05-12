Buena Vista – Two related Arkansas Valley off-highway-vehicle trail maintenance projects by two agencies received grants totaling $85,000 in Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s 2020-2021 OHV Trail Grant cycle.
The projects by Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District focus on reconstructing, maintaining and making minor reroutes to the Rainbow Trail, including sections running through the Hayden Pass and Decker fire burn scars.
Of $4,273,863 awarded this year across 60 projects throughout the state, AHRA received $38,700 and the Forest Service received $46,300, in both cases covering the entire costs of the two projects.
Each project concerns developing, maintaining and improving trails, trailheads and support facilities for recreationists on off-highway vehicles, such as ATVs and SUVs, as well as reconstructing supporting facilities, installing and maintaining signage for those trails and developing, delivering and providing education and rider ethics training for the OHV user group.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approved the recommended projects in its May meeting. Nearly all of the funding dollars for the grants are sourced from OHV registration fees, with some additional funding from the Recreational Trails Program.
The two grantee groups will decide how the total $85,000 will be split between the two projects, so the exact amount spent by each agency may differ from what was announced in the CPW summary.
According CPW’s summary of approved projects released last week, “crew tasks will include, but not be limited to:
“Continue to work on reconstruction, maintenance and minor reroutes on the Rainbow Trail (No. 1336) including sections running through the Hayden Pass Fire Scar.
“Clearing the Rainbow Trail of beetle-kill trees from Marshall Pass to Coaldale.
“Rock armoring and fill work to repair the Rainbow Trail and other popular Forest Service roads open to OHVs from soil and erosion damage caused to drainages within the Decker Fire Scar.
“Continue to coordinate trail work parties with local motorcycle club (CCMR).
“Assist adjacent national forests with OHV-related trail work as needed and assist the BLM Royal Gorge Field Office by patrolling and maintaining trails north of Salida which their field staff are unable to reach due to distance from Cañon City office.
“Maintain all motorized trails on the Salida Ranger District and guide volunteers in performing trail maintenance.”
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., parent company of The Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.