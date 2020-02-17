The Salida High School girls’ swimming team captured two state titles and finished third in the team race at 3A championships Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.
“They performed out of their minds,” Salida head coach Wendy Gorie said. “They came ready to go, and it was an amazing show by these young women.”
Senior Elise Mishmash defended her title in the 100-yard freestyle, winning the A-final by well over a second in 52.97 seconds.
Later, Mishmash, junior Hannah Rhude, junior Lily Lengerich and freshman Emma Diesslin captured the state title in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.17. Lengerich had the team basically tied for the lead after her split, and Rhude maintained the spot, barely slipping to second. Diesslin got the lead back, then Mishmash pulled away from everybody and touched first by more than 1 second.
“The relay win is so much more exciting than an individual win,” Mishmash said. “It feels so good; I feel like we work as a team and suffer together, so it feels amazing.”
“It’s a dream come true,” Rhude said.
“It’s so rewarding,” Lengerich said. “We had goal times and we were all ready.”
Gorie said the relay members all swam their fastest splits of the year during the finals.
“It was amazing; I’m so proud,” Gorie said. “They put their heads down and did what they’re trained to do.”
“This was the dream team and we lived up to it,” Rhude said. “We had a strong freshman coming up and a strong senior; it was the perfect alignment.”
Salida’s relay time is also a new school record.
The Lady Spartans reached five other A-finals and four B-finals.
In the first race of the day, the 200 medley relay, Salida finished third in 1:52.76. Rhude (backstroke), Mishmash (breaststroke), Diesslin (butterfly) and Lengerich (freestyle) also competed on that relay.
In the 200 free, junior Allyna Bright had a strong preliminary race to reach the B-final and ended up placing 20th in 2:09.50. Mishmash, meanwhile, set a new school record (1:55.53) and touched second behind University of Texas- bound Sydney Silver of St. Mary’s.
In the 50 free, Lengerich touched first in the B-final in 25.93 to finish 11th overall.
Diesslin reached the A-final in the 100 butterfly and finished fourth in the state in 59.90. Her preliminary time, 59.61, also broke Salida’s school record.
In the 100 ree, Lengerich and D’Evelyn’s Ava Anderson tied for 10th in the prelims Friday and had to compete head to head in a swim-off for a spot in the A-final. “I was nervous because I’d never done one before,” Lengerich said.
Despite swimming her fastest 100 free ever in the swim-off (55.64), Lengerich touched second. She matched her seed-time on Saturday to take second in the B-final and 12th overall in 55.87.
Bright had a strong performance in the 500 free B-final, placing second in the heat and 12th overall. “That was an amazing feat,” Gorie said. “We were just hoping she could get into the finals.”
Bright’s time of 5:42.14 is also a school record.
Diesslin set a school record and reached the 100 backstroke A-final, where she finished ninth in 1:01.34.
Ember Hill was one of just two freshmen to reach the 100 breaststroke A-final. Hill finished 10th in 1:13.07. Her 1:12.38 in prelims also set a school record.
Most of the other Lady Spartans who competed at the state meet swam their fastest times on the year.
Sophomore Lindsey Baroni swam a personal best 2:14.07 to place 31st in the 200 free. Rhude finished 22nd in 2:09.53. Baroni also finished 40th in the 100 back (1:11.93).
In the 200 individual medley, three Lady Spartans swam their best times of the year. Hill placed 27th in 2:29.28, senior Megan McMurry finished 29th in 2:30.21 and sophomore Elena Wheeler finished 39th in 2:34.49. McMurry also finished 26th in the 100 back (1:08.38).
Sophomore Rebecca Russell knocked more than 5 seconds off her previous best 500 free. She placed 38th in 6:07.92. Rhude finished 22nd in 5:50.38.
Freshman Alex Hebert improved her time in the 100 breaststroke, placing 42nd in 1:19.13.
Hill, junior Abby Nagel, Bright and Baroni also joined forces in the 400 free relay to place 23rd in 4:10.84.
In the team race, Evergreen won the first race Saturday and never looked back, winning the 3A title with 372.5 points. Aspen grabbed the runner-up trophy, finishing just 5 points ahead of Salida with 214. Salida finished third with 209, beating Kent Denver by 1 point. Durango, Glenwood Springs, Pueblo County, Erie, D’Evelyn and Discovery Canyon rounded out the top 10.
“I don’t care about the team scores,” Mishmash said. “I just wanted everybody to swim their best times.”
Gorie got recognized for the Lady Spartans’ efforts and was named 3A coach of the year. “I’m shocked, but super honored,” Gorie said, adding that she couldn’t have done what she did without help from assistant coaches Sue Ceglowski and Ian Carey and part-time helpers Ellen Silk and Chris Tanner.
Gorie called the team’s third-place finish a “capstone to an amazing season.”
“I think Elise winning state last year sparked them, knowing that we can compete on the Front Range with these bigger schools,” Gorie said. “We had two-a-days all season and did weight training; it was extra demanding, but they rose to the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.