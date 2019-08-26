A 21-year-old California man died in a single-vehicle crash at about 6 a.m. Friday on U.S. 24, 1 mile east of Lake George, the Colorado State Patrol reported.
The victim, of Atascadero, California, was driving a 2015 Toyota westbound when he lost control as the car drifted off the right side of the road, collided with a culvert and went airborne. The Toyota rolled twice and came to rest facing west.
The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the time of the crash, according to a CSP press release.
Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, CSP reported.
