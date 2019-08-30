Officials at the University of Wyoming Forensics Lab reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers that a bear submitted for DNA testing had human protein under its claws, CPW announced Wednesday.
The sow bear was euthanized roughly 900 yards from the home where a bear attacked a 71-year-old man Monday night in Pine, according to a CPW press release.
Typically following attacks, the paws, head or other tissue or hair samples are submitted for DNA testing to confirm whether that animal is the one involved in an attack.
The lab results confirmed that the bear euthanized early Tuesday morning was the one in the attack.
The necropsy conducted Tuesday at CPW’s health lab indicated the bear was about 10 years old, weighed 215 pounds and had a significant amount of trash in its stomach.
