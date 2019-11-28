While the only turkey most people will see this week will be on their dinner table, the wild birds are also congregating near Cotopaxi.
“As we get more and more snow in the higher country, they move lower,” said Kim Woodruff, area wildlife manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “The area in there is part of their winter range.”
The winter range also gets snow, just not as much as up high, so it’s easier for them to survive there.
The deeper snow at higher elevations prevents the birds from being able to scratch at the ground and get food like piñon nuts, juniper berries and grass seeds. “That’s why you see them under trees scratching; they’re looking for things they can pick up and eat,” Woodruff said.
The birds also like to roost in the trees. “That’s their protection to avoid predators,” Woodruff said. “If they were on the ground, they’d be more vulnerable.”
The birds can also outrun a lot of predators, with ground speeds reaching 25 mph. In the air, they can reach 50 mph.
“They’re a lot faster than people think they are,” Woodruff said. “They’re pretty amazing.”
Male turkeys typically have beards while females remain beardless. Some females, however, also have beards.
One of the biggest differences between male and female turkeys is that males have big spurs on the back of their legs. “They use them to establish dominance and to fight each other,” Woodruff said.
A lot of the fighting takes place in spring when they start breeding. The males will also strut around with their fans up, but Woodruff said that’s more of a display.
The males also have featherless heads, and Woodruff said their heads can change colors, from red to white to blue in the breeding season.
According to the CPW website, there are roughly 35,000 wild turkeys in Colorado, inhabiting 53 of the state’s 64 counties. At one point, there were only 30,000 in the entire country.
Woodruff gave her predecessor, Willy Travnicek, credit for having a healthy population here.
“He did quite a lot of turkey trapping and transplanting,” Woodruff said.
With the resurgence of the bird, CPW now uses hunting to help control its population.
“We have a thriving population,” Woodruff said. “With hunting, we’re only harvesting the surplus so we’re not hurting the population.”
However, it’s not turkey hunting season now.
To find out more about turkeys and when they can be hunted, visit cpw.state.co.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.