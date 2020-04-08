by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Portions of F and G Street will be closed temporarily to accommodate asphalt and sidewalk maintenance projects set for this spring and summer.
Salida Public Works director David Lady said consistent asphalt maintenance is necessary to reduce life cycle costs and maintain a higher level of infrastructure quality. The process generally consists of milling and overlay, crack sealing, chip sealing, slurry seals and other point repairs.
The main focus of 2020’s asphalt maintenance is to mill and overlay areas like downtown where chip sealing is less preferred. The project will also service areas that warrant improvement.
Lady said the project was planned prior to COVID-19 restrictions. However, given the weather and limited downtown traffic, the contractor is trying to expedite the work in accordance with contract documents.
Pavement Maintenance Services was awarded the project at the March 17 Salida City Council regular meeting.
The project was originally discussed during the fall 2019 budget process. It was recently discussed at both March Salida Business Alliance meetings.
Lady said projects starting in the spring typically have variable start dates and advance notice because work is dependent on weather conditions.
Neighboring property owners were sent notices the first week of April.
Whitney McGovern, Amica’s Pizza manager, said they were made aware of the project about a month ago where they then began moving their outdoor patio furniture to another location. Because they have a back entrance where customers can pick up their orders, she does not believe the construction will affect their restaurant’s business.
Lady said milling and overlay is an effective approach to extending pavement life without having to completely reconstruct roadways. Geotechnical engineering guidance indicates that the work extends asphalt life by about 10 years.
Milling and overlay work usually requires a couple of days of closure compared to reconstruction which often requires more than a month of closures depending on the scope.
The project requirements for downtown overlay work prohibits paving between May 20 and Sept. 14 to reduce impacts on residents and businesses.
F and G Street will have multi-day closures as work proceeds, but their respective side streets are planned to remain open.
Local traffic is being requested to use side streets for downtown access and parking during this time. Signage is placed at intersections where work is occurring.
Sidewalk improvements are scheduled annually on a per street basis. In previous years, work has been focused on repairing high pedestrian areas like downtown, school routes and other priority areas.
Cedar Ridge Landscaping is taking on sidewalk maintenance for 2020 and is anticipated to begin work in early summer. Improvements will take place at various locations throughout the summer and early fall.
More information about Salida street rehabilitation projects can be found on cityofsalida.com/2020/04/press-release-street-rehabilitation-project-update-04-02-2020.
