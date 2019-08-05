Five young competitors tried to rope a sheep and drag it across the pen’s midline Saturday during the 4-H Catch-a-Sheep contest at the Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo.
“It was really, really hard,” said competitor Cole Shively, 10, who was the only one who was successful.
The sheep stuck together for most of the two minutes the competitors had to catch them, sprinting around the pen in circles and avoiding the kids who were out to get them.
Eventually, however, one of the sheep got tired, and Shively was able to put his rope around the sheep’s neck and drag it across the line.
“The sheep just stood there and I got it,” Shively said.
For catching the sheep, Shively won a lamb donated from a local ranch that he’ll be able to raise and show at next year’s fair.
Lila Shively, Sydney Rohrich, Melody Rice and Joshua Sorensen also came close to catching a sheep in the contest, but ended up getting fleeced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.