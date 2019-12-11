by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a request to vacate an alleyway in Garfield, which allowed them to unanimously approve a request for a variance to the county’s land use code regarding on-site wastewater systems.
The 20-foot wide alleyway in Block 19 of the Garfield township, lies between and adjacent to lots 11, 12, 13, 14, 19, 27, 28, 29 and 30.
County engineer Gary Greiner said the alleyway isn’t really usable anyway because part of it is a very steep slope.
Jon Roorda, county planning manager, said it was part of a historical layout, set more than 100 years ago, and the terrain was not often taken into account when laying out the lots. Roorda said this is evident in St. Elmo and Alpine as well.
By vacating the alley, the lot owned by Carol Boldt was now large enough to install an on-site wastewater system, with a variance.
Greiner said the lot had a vault system on it, which meant it could only be lived in for 90 days of the year. The new system will allow full-time occupancy.
In other business commissioners voted unanimously to table a public hearing for a heritage water subdivision at 36095 CR 385 after raising some questions about a needed easement to reach a newly created lot, questions about irrigation ditch easement access and about vehicle access across the Union Pacific Railroad, which bisects the property. They will continue the hearing Dec. 17.
The commissioners decided not to approve an amendment to the transportation agreement between Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center after Jennifer Davis, county attorney, and Josh Hadley, EMS director, advised to continue negotiations.
In 2017 EMS came to an agreement with HRRMC to transport patients to other locations, such as another hospital in Denver or Colorado Springs.
Hadley said that in January 2019 HRRMC wanted EMS to transport mental health clients, which Hadley said is a different situation, requiring different equipment and different personnel, compared to transporting medical patients.
The amendment to the agreement will allow EMS to continue transporting medical patients, while finding another option for transporting mental health patients.
Commissioners gave Eagle Scout Luke Johnson unanimous approval to build a bench cover for the bench at CRs 160 and 144. Johnson said this is a pilot program, and the scouts may build similar shelters for other benches in the county. The commissioners also waived the building fees for the project, if there are any.
They also approved a survey of CR 140 from CR 144 to the Valley View School by Mike Henderson, for the future extension of the CR 140 trail.
Commissioners unanimously approved:
• A recycling services contract involving Chaffee County, Poncha Springs, Buena Vista, Salida and Angel of Shavano Recycling.
• The Schwitzer major subdivision sketch plan.
• The Hawkins minor subdivision final plat.
• Three resolutions to adopt the 2020 budget.
• A request from Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity to waive building permit and inspection fees.
• Dedication of a portion of CR 110.
• A resolution finalizing the Morrison Heritage Water subdivision exemption.
• Approval of a joint project involving the county, the Bureau of Land Management and Salida Mountain Trails to construct a trail access parking lot adjacent to Little Rainbow Trail and CR 108.
• Renewal of a hotel and restaurant retail liquor license for Monarch Ski and Snowboard Area.
• Renewal of an optional premises liquor license for Drift Inn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.