Salida police issued 360 fewer parking tickets in 2019 than in 2018, but because of increased enforcement, ticket numbers are likely to increase in 2020, Police Chief Russ Johnson reported.
Johnson said the decrease in parking tickets was because of a federal appeals court ruling that chalking tires was unconstitutional. Because of the decision, the department went through a six-month period when it was not ticketing parked cars.
He said the number is expected to rise in 2020 due to designation of two code enforcement officers and an increased focus on enforcing downtown parking regulations.
The parking ticket numbers were part of Salida Police Department’s calls for service statistics between 2015 and 2019, which Johnson presented to Salida City Council at its Feb. 3 work session.
Police also made 24 fewer arrests and issued 34 fewer citations in 2019 than in 2018.
They made 373 arrests and issued 1,239 citations and 405 parking tickets in 2019. In 2018, there were 397 arrests, 1,273 citations and 765 parking tickets.
The department saw 5,381 calls for service in 2019, up from 5,287 in 2018. Both years saw a significant drop from 5,782 calls in 2016 and 5,826 calls in 2017. Johnson said the difference can be attributed to increased involvement of school resource officers at Salida middle and high schools.
The call breakdown revealed that incidents falling under the category “assist/other” were most frequent in 2019, at 299. Assist/other includes any incidents where Salida police are helping Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office on cases taking place in Poncha Springs, Buena Vista or on Colo. 291.
Theft and accident followed with 288 and 259 calls respectively.
According to an overall incidents-by-zone chart, the districts with the most recorded incidents in 2019, in order, were: downtown, U.S. 50, schools/midtown and east side. Collectively, they take up 85 percent of the chart.
Johnson noted that U.S. 50 properties saw a 6 percent increase in number of incidents although some of those were accident related.
The Drug Task Force saw no change in arrests compared to last year, at seven both years. On the other hand, SWAT calls more than doubled from 11 in 2018 to 26 in 2019.
Drug investigations have gone down from last year, but substance quantities have increased dramatically. Johnson said there were multiple incidents where police confiscated 20-40 grams from suspects when they used to confiscate less than 5 grams.
Johnson also noted a decrease in DUIs, which he attributed to the taxi community. Previous years had yearly arrests in the 80s compared to 53 in 2019.
He described January 2020 as feeling like two months. The department was up 50 calls this year from 2019. It also saw an increase in arrests with 41 in January 2020 compared to 23 in 2019.
Colorado recently passed legislation that will take possession of drugs like meth, heroin and cocaine from a felony to a misdemeanor charge effective March 1. Johnson said that complicates aspects such as the drug court program because the time frame could conflict with the maximum probation sentence. He said the department would find a workaround.
Johnson also brought up the department’s instatement of positive tickets: Officers distribute gift cards to Brown Dog Coffee Co. for residents who do beneficial actions such as helping elderly individuals cross the street or using hand signals on a bike. The program is meant to help change the image of the department by having officers interact with the public outside of a primarily negative context.
The full document can be found near the end of the 02-03-2020 work session packet at cityofsalida.com/library/meetings.
