Salida City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve a purchase agreement with Union Pacific for 64.43 acres in the Arkansas Hills area for $222,539.79.
Councilman Mike Bowers voted against the agreement, and Justin Critelli was absent.
The property must be used for open space or recreational purposes, according to the purchase agreement.
Bowers said he would rather the money go toward affordable housing or another recreation project such as a splash pad or skate park.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said the money used for this purchase would come from open space in-lieu fees, so the money has been set aside just for this type of purchase.
Bowers said he was worried about possible contamination in the soil. Nelson said the property does not show any signs of contamination, and the current property owners claim there is no contamination.
Bowers said he was also concerned about air pollution from limestone in the area. Nelson said that’s between Union Pacific and Calco.
Mayor P.T. Wood said he and Councilman Harald Kasper own property nearby, but after discussions with the city attorney decided they weren’t affected in a way that would merit their recusals.
In other business, council:
• Voted to support Great Outdoors Colorado grant applications for a new skate park and Mountain Heritage Park. Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post said the grant applications will not be competing against each other.
• Voted 4-1, with Bowers against, to support Salida’s annexation into the Colorado Mountain College District. Bowers said he wants more assurances CMC will be committed to staying in Salida.
• Unanimously approved the River Ridge major subdivision, a planned 41-lot subdivision on an 11.17-acre parcel at 786 Scott St.
• Voted unanimously to approve the Poncha Meadows sewer extension.
• Voted unanimously to direct staff to apply to vacate the right-of-way at Third Street and Crestone Avenue and rezone the property to build residential units on the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.