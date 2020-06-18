Salida City Council permanently appointed Erin Kelley to the position of city clerk at its Tuesday meeting.
Kelley had been serving as interim city clerk since February.
She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Arizona State University and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Central Florida.
“The city of Salida is thrilled to have Erin permanently fill the role as our new city clerk,” Mayor P.T. Wood said in a press release. “She stepped into the role under really tough circumstances following Sonia Walter’s passing in January and really took a leadership role immediately with our organization.”
Previously, Kelley worked for Salida Fire Department for more than four years. Her first professional role was in the Florida Legislature managing bill history and announcing statuses of bills.
“I truly cherish my community and I look forward to supporting the public in my new position,” Kelley said.
