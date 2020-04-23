The Chaffee County Assessor’s Office announced that real property valuation appeals will begin May 1 with the assessor’s office.
Real property value in Colorado is determined on a two-year cycle, and by Colorado law 2020 real property value reflects market data as of June 30, 2018, a press release stated.
Real property values for the 2021 reappraisal will be based on market data as of June 30, 2020, absent legislative change.
The assessor’s office said county assessors recognize the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Colorado economy this year, but assessors do not have the authority to adjust the current market value.
The Colorado Assessors’ Association is working with state officials to help find a way to address these issues, and the local office urged residents to contact their state representative about concerns arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
