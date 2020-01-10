The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss “Passes, Permits and Registrations” regulations, among other topics, at its meeting Jan. 15 and 16 in Denver.
The meeting will take place from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and 9-11:45 a.m. Thursday at CPW’s Hunter Education Building, 6060 Broadway.
Other topics to be discussed include annual reviews of general provisions regulations, including creating a senior small game and fishing combination license; big game regulations; waterfowl and migratory bird hunting seasons and regulations; and wildlife properties regulations.
The commission will also discuss non-wildlife related use of state wildlife areas, wildlife contest status in the U.S., Colorado the Beautiful grant funding, Herd Management Plan Overview and herd management plans for Brush Creek Deer, Basalt Deer, Northern San Luis Valley Pronghorn, Southern San Luis Valley Pronghorn, Collegiate Range Pronghorn and Collegiate Range Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep.
A complete agenda can be found on the CPW website, cpw.state.co.us. Commission meetings also are broadcast on the website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. The next commission meeting will take place March 18-19 in Aurora.
