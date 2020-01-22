by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a request for variance from a county on-site wastewater treatment system regulation that requires a 50-horizontal-foot setback between a wastewater treatment tank and a well.
Applicant Jesse Pfalzgraff, 15853 CR 350, Buena Vista, requested a variance after discovering his tank had been set about 40 feet from his well.
County engineer Gary Greiner, who had flagged Pfalzgraff’s discrepancy, said there shouldn’t be any health issues since it was a sealed system and Pfalzgraff’s well was 120 feet deep, so although horizontal distances did not meet a 50-foot standard, it was well over 50 feet from his tank to his well’s water level.
Pfalzgraff said he was worried because this matter had not been brought to his attention sooner, and Greiner said there were communications problems, which Commissioner Rusty Granzella said should be addressed.
Commissioners unanimously approved waiving fees on two requests to use Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Friends of Salida Skateparks are planning to hold a dog show with agility course March 28 to raise money for a second skate park at Centennial Park.
Upper Arkansas Conservation District requested to hold its annual dinner Jan. 31 at the fairgrounds.
Commissioners voted unanimously to continue a discussion about sponsorship of the 2020 Arkansas River Basin Water Forum, which will be in Salida this year.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve:
• A contract between Chaffee County Visitors Bureau and David Curtis, who provides video services.
• 2019 Highway Users Tax Fund, which helps fund county roadwork.
• Renewal of Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services’ ambulance service license and issuance of vehicle permits to its five ambulances.
• A temporary moratorium on submission, acceptance or processing of applications for development having a residential component within Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field’s overlay district, pending consideration of land use code amendments.
