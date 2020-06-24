The Colorado Mountain College board of trustees will vote today on final reading of leasing the Buena Vista CMC property to Mountain BOCES, budget adoption and appropriation of funds for the 2020-2021 financial year and second reading of the Fading West land lease at Buena Vista.
Trustees will meet in person at 1:30 p.m. at the Aspen Campus Art Gallery, 0255 Sage Way, Aspen.
Other items to be discussed include:
• New Title IX regulations update.
• Spring Valley Trails project.
• Spring Valley Solar land lease (first reading).
• CMC responds update.
• Partnership with the city of Aspen to offer infant care at CMC-Aspen.
