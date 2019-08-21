The Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is seeking volunteers with grant-writing experience to write grants for the center or to be part of the development committee.
The volunteer positions would work with the administrator, Beth Russell, and the board of directors on a flexible schedule, according to a press release.
Since 1989, the center has been providing assistance with pregnancy tests, peer counseling, accurate information about abortion procedures and risks, birth control information, abortion recovery services, mentoring, referrals and material assistance.
Clients and their families can benefit from a number of free services available, including limited ultrasound and the “Baby Boutique.”
Anyone interested in volunteering in any capacity may call Russell at 719-539-7436 or email help@salidapregnancycenter.com.
