The Central Colorado Humanists’ Sunday Science program will explore the concept of restorative justice at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Neuroscience research shows human brains can change, depending on a number of factors, including environment, according to a press release.
Restorative justice operates under the concept of crime and wrong-doing as an action against the individual and community, rather than “the state.”
Kimberly Parker, executive director of Full Circle Restorative Justice, and Patty LaTaille, program director, will speak on scientific practices used in the program to create conditions for neurogenesis and the capacity to develop empathy.
Crime statistics in Colorado show lower youth recidivism rates during or in the year following participation in a restorative justice programs: 31.5 percent recidivism rates for those in a traditional justice system approach, versus 8.2 percent for those who take part in a restorative justice program.
Parker has served as a resource to families in Chaffee County through the Colorado Community Response program, worked closely with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and developed a long-term housing program for those victims.
LaTaille has more than 25 years of experience in working with and mentoring high-risk adolescents.
Discussion and light refreshments will follow the talk.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to help offset costs. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
