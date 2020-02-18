COLORADO SPRINGS – Salida High School senior Colby Pitts stood with 65 other service academy nominees Saturday at the National Museum of World War II Aviation to be honored by Rep. Doug Lamborn.
Lamborn (R-Colo. Springs) represents Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Chaffee County.
Pitts received a nomination to the U.S. Naval Academy, which is a step toward achieving his dream of becoming a naval aviator.
He started the nomination process in July, including submitting ACT and SAT scores as well as 12 essays and having four physical exams.
Once he was accepted, he had to go through a preliminary interview to compete for the nomination.
He said he wanted to go to the Naval Academy because statistically the Navy produces the most pilots.
Pitts has a student pilot license, is a member of Civil Air Patrol Jr. ROTC and is working on getting his pilot’s license.
He said he’s wanted to be a pilot since he was 8 or 9 years old and was taken up in a Cessna. Since then he’s grabbed every opportunity to be in the air.
While he has a nomination, he has yet to hear from the Naval Academy on whether he will receive its highly competitive appointments.
If an appointment doesn’t come through, it will be “Plan B” for Pitts, which includes a Navy ROTC scholarship to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.
“I’m getting pretty anxious to go on with the process and see where I go,” Pitts said.
He said he wants to fly fixed-wing aircraft and to strive to be the best, which means striving to fly a fighter.
He said he understands the sacrifices he might need to make being in the military.
“The military offers such an opportunity for me and who I want to be,” he said, that he won’t mind giving back.
Pitts is no stranger to the concept of public service. His father, Jim Pitts, is U.S. Forest Service district ranger for the Salida District.
Jim Pitts said, “To see that energy and desire is what you hope for as a parent.”
He said he and Colby had the conversation about what service means, and Colby had embraced the meaning and understood the sacrifices that go with it.
Attending the ceremony Saturday with Pitts were his father, his mother, Molly, and younger brother, Caden.
Caden, a sophomore, also wants to take to the air, but his interest lies in being a helicopter pilot.
Another Chaffee County student, Alan Smethers of Buena Vista, also received a nomination and was honored Saturday by Lamborn.
Smethers was nominated to U.S. Military Academy West Point.
Lamborn nominated 66 students for all four U.S. service academies, including 19 for the Naval Academy, this year.
Lamborn said 112 students applied for the nominations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.