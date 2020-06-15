The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced it has paid $2.2 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29.
Of that amount, $796.1 million went to regular unemployment insurance, $227 million went to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims for gig and self-employed workers, and approximately $1.17 billion went to Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation in the form of weekly $600 unemployment insurance benefits.
In a press release, the department reported a total of 12,941 initial regular unemployment claims were filed the week ending June 6, up slightly from 12,149 claims the week before. In addition, 10,151 PUA initial unemployment claims were filed between May 31 and June 6, up from 6,414 the week ending May 30.
Over the past 12 weeks, 446,493 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed with a grand total of 540,506 claims including federal benefits.
The top five industries with highest claims for the week ending May 23 were:
Accommodation and food services, 1,853 claims.
Health care and social services, 1,347.
Retail trade, 1,228.
Administrative, support, waste management and remediation services, 1,028.
Manufacturing, 805.
The Labor Department recently launched a new resource page on colorado.gov/cdle that centers around work search requirements to guide claimants on what is required to maintain their unemployment insurance eligibility while they are unemployed. Work search requirements were previously waived under Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home and safer-at-home executive orders.
