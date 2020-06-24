Kimla Robinson is stepping down from the helm of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation.
During her tenure as director of the foundation, more than $3.5 million has been raised for the hospital and the Salida Hospital District, she said.
Robinson came to HRRMC following a 26-year career in school administration in Buena Vista, where she was district registrar.
She knew she still wanted to work, and the position at the hospital came along shortly after her retirement.
“I was retired for a week,” she said laughing.
One of her goals in taking the position was to help get more representation and projects in the Buena Vista area as well as more board members from Buena Vista.
In her time as director, money raised by the foundation has helped expand services in Buena Vista, including outfitting the new extension to the Buena Vista Health Center building, scheduled to be completed in August.
Robinson has had the challenge of meeting the ever-changing demands of the health care system, such as providing new equipment and new programs as the hospital and hospital district have expanded, including outfitting the Outpatient Pavilion with new equipment and addition of the Saguache and Westcliffe clinics.
The whole of foundation fundraising goes toward equipment, health-based programs and scholarships for those wishing to pursue medical careers.
As a breast cancer survivor, Robinson has had a special interest in expansion of the HRRMC Center for Breast Health.
While most of the funds raised by the foundation are grant based, donors play an important role in the foundation’s fundraising.
“We have generous local support that is valued and appreciated,” she said.
Robinson said the best part of her job and the part she will miss most is the people and relationships she has built with donors, community members, co-workers and board members.
Perhaps the fundraising activity people most look forward to is the annual Jewel Ball, usually held in fall.
The event, which has featured a catered dinner, silent and live auctions and a wine pull, netted $10,000 in her first year. In the past four years the event has sold out, and last year’s ball brought in $123,000.
This year COVID-19 has put a kibosh on the ball, and the foundation will be conducting a “No Go Gala” fundraising campaign via mail.
It’s a disappointment not to be able to hold the event itself, she said, but Robinson has a new focus in her life – grandchildren.
Robinson and her husband, Cliff, will move to Helotes, Texas, on the outskirts of San Antonio for much of the year to be closer to their children, who live in San Antonio and Austin.
She will be caring for their two grandchildren, a 2-year-old and a newborn, while their parents are at work.
The Robinsons still plan to come to Colorado as often as possible during summer and for holidays, but the opportunity to watch her grandchildren grow up “makes me so happy,” she said.
