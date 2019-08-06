Chaffee County Search and Rescue South raised $14,500 this year at the 28th annual Angel of Shavano Car Show held Saturday in Riverside Park.
The show displayed both antique and modern vehicles, with about 90 cars registered for the show. Last year’s event raised about $12,000.
Each of the first 100 entries receiveed a Show Supporter Award, and the top seven vehicles received “Shavano 7” trophies. Awards were also presented for Sheriff’s Choice, Search and Rescue Choice, Sponsor’s Choice and Most Unusual.
At 11 a.m. an engine meltdown contest took place, in which a donated car was drained of water and oil, then run until the engine stopped working. Onlookers could guess how long it would run – in this case it lasted 22 minutes, 4 seconds.
Thus far this year, Search and Rescue South has responded to about 20 calls, not just in Chaffee County but also in Saguache, Fremont, Lake and Park counties. That accounts for more than 480 volunteer man-hours in rescue missions alone, not including training time.
Chaffee County Search and Rescue South generally covers the southern portion of the county, while Chaffee County Search and Rescue North handles missions in the northern part, but both assist each other and other teams throughout the state as requested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.