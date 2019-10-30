“Puppy Love,” a big yellow dog sculpture created by artist Janene DiRico-Cable, found its “forever home” Oct. 24 at Ark-Valley Humane Society in Buena Vista.
DiRico-Cable donated the 6-foot tall, 200-pound steel sculpture for the new addition to the AVHS shelter at 701 Gregg Drive, according to a press release.
The sculpture was moved to the shelter with the help of a horse trailer driven by Bark Valley Dog Club President Vickie Eberle, plus manpower provided by AVHS board members John Ellis and Greg Phillips and AVHS employee Jim Calvert.
“Puppy Love” was placed in the AVHS yard to await installation, and shelter officials said it is hoped it will be waiting at the entrance to welcome visitors at the Nov. 13 AVHS new addition open house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.