by Mountain Mail Staff
The Bureau of Land Management is seeking comments until June 17 on an environmental assessment released Monday that analyzes alternatives for managing more than 1,870 miles of inventoried roads and trails across approximately 638,195 acres of BLM-administered lands in Moffat and Routt counties.
The Little Snake Field Office in northwestern Colorado is undertaking a comprehensive, multiyear look at roads and trails it manages to ensure effective public access to public lands now and into the future. To make the effort more manageable, the field office has been divided into three travel management areas.
“We developed these alternatives for Travel Management Area 3 after working with the public to learn how they are currently using the roads and trails in this area, and what they would like to see in the future,” Little Snake Field Manager Bruce Sillitoe said in a press release. “Public involvement is critical for helping us develop an effective travel network that enhances public access.”
Travel Management Area 3 includes public lands in Routt County along with Diamond Mountain, Browns Park, Cold Springs, Cross Mountain, Axial Basin, Williams Fork and Elk Springs in Moffat County.
Maps and additional information are available at go.usa.gov/xE98P.
Comments may be emailed to lsfoweb@blm.gov or mailed to Outdoor Recreation Planner, 455 Emerson Street, Craig, CO 81625.
