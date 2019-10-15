Salida City Council told Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich they would like 2020’s budget to not use existing balances to fund projects, and they want to have the flexibility to address issues to fund affordable housing projects that may come up.
Tihonovich walked council members through the revenue portion of the draft 2020 budget at their work session Monday.
The city has added to its fund balance in the last few years because expenses and revenues have performed better than expected, Tihonovich said.
Councilman Harald Kasper said he would like to budget conservatively to maintain the flexibility in the budget to fund an affordable housing project in some form, even though the city does not currently have such a project in the works.
City Administrator Drew Nelson suggested that money earmarked for affordable housing could be in a separate fund.
Councilwoman Cheryl Brown-Kovacic said that was the original purpose of the city’s Economic Development Fund.
Councilman Dan Shore said the tricky part is figuring out how to mitigate uncertainties such as the economy taking a sudden downturn.
Tihonovich said the city is already prepared to deal with things of that nature quickly, especially now that they track budget numbers monthly.
Tihonovich asked if projecting a 3 percent increase in sales tax over 2019 projected funds (with actuals as available) was amenable to council, noting Salida has averaged a 7.9 percent increase year over year during the past six years. Shore, Kasper and Councilwoman Jane Templeton said they were comfortable with that, but Brown-Kovacic said she would prefer to be more conservative.
City Attorney Nina Williams talked to council about code enforcement and the municipal court. Shore asked Nelson to send out a request for proposals for a municipal judge and a municipal prosecutor, based on the lack of actions and consequences in bringing the D Street Apartments into compliance with the municipal code. Other council members echoed the need for a request for proposals.
Nelson said he has tentatively scheduled a meeting with the current judge and prosecutor for the second work session in November so city council can talk to them and set goals, and he would send out the request.
The Friends of Salida Skateparks asked council to help fund a 16,000-square-foot skate park in town and to support a Great Outdoors Colorado grant for its construction. The existing park is 4,500 square feet and falling apart, Ryder Reed said.
Chaffee County Housing Director Becky Gray gave an update on the Health Disparities Grant, saying events have been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Salida SteamPlant, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 24 at Poncha Springs Town Hall and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Buena Vista Community Center.
Jan Wondra and Taylor Sumners gave an overview of the Ark Valley Voice website.
Councilmen Mike Bowers and Justin Critelli were absent.
