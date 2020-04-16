by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
The Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office implemented Stage 2 fire restrictions Tuesday on its lands in several central and eastern Colorado counties, including Chaffee.
The restrictions are meant to align with orders and restrictions already been put in place by counties to reduce risk of wildfires.
“Multiple counties throughout central and eastern Colorado have implemented fire restrictions,” Keith Berger, Royal Gorge Field Office manager, said in a press release. “To support the counties’ efforts to further reduce the risk of wildfires, BLM will also be implementing fire restrictions on public lands within these counties.”
Stage 2 fire restrictions prohibit the following acts:
• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal barbecue or grill on federal land. Portable stoves, gas lanterns, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuels are allowed.
• Smoking, except when in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or an area that is at least 3 feet in diameter away from all flammable material.
• Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved working spark arrester, a chemical fire extinguisher with a capacity of at least 8 ounces, and a round point shovel at least 36 inches in length.
• Using a welder, operating acetylene or using any other open flame torch.
• Using exploding targets.
Counties already under Stage 2 fire restrictions include Chaffee, Lake and Park counties.
Counties under Stage 1 fire restrictions include El Paso, Pueblo, Teller and Boulder counties.
Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit most of the same acts as Stage 2 but allow campfires within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites.
These restrictions are in addition to year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered public lands, including:
• Leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished.
• Possessing or discharging fireworks.
• Discharging firearms with incendiary or tracer ammunition.
• Burning or igniting tires, wires, magnesium or any other hazardous or explosive material.
• Operating any off-road vehicle on public land unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester.
Restrictions will be in place until further notice. In addition to criminal penalties, those found responsible for starting wildfires may also face fire suppression restitution costs.
More information about fire restrictions can be found at blm.gov/node/19314.
