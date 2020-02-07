Salida jewelry artist Cheri Taliaferro will have her Gritty Active Jewelry and pieces from her CtJ Trunk collection featured at The Artisan Group’s exhibit at GBK Productions’ 2020 Pre-Oscars Gifting Suite in West Hollywood, California.
The event is an invitation-only luxury celebrity gift lounge that will take place Friday and Saturday at an exclusive location.
Despite being involved in similar events for three years, Taliaferro said she was enthusiastic about being featured again after hearing the news in October.
“I was just thrilled,” she said. “I had a feeling of like, ‘OK, here we go. We’re doing this.’ I was going to have to make 115 pieces of jewelry in a specific style.”
The Artisan Group is an entertainment marketing organization that gives artisan businesses the chance to introduce their handcrafted products to celebrities, industry leaders, VIPs and members of the press through celebrity gift lounges.
Taliaferro became connected with them after being referred and having her application accepted. She said the group is able to put the exhibit on because its leader has connections with Hollywood costume designers and celebrities.
All attendees will receive either Taliaferro’s Kaha Bracelet or Double Kaha Bracelet in their swag bags. She said 80-100 celebrities and around 30 media members will be given a tour guide where they can browse various booths to purchase products. While unsure of the exact number, she estimates about 1,000 artists will be featured.
Taliaferro’s jewelry has been featured on movies and TV shows such as “Seal Team,” “Legacies” and “The Last Summer.” Dozens of celebrities have received her pieces in the past, including Halle Berry, Jessica Simpson and Ellen DeGeneres.
Over the years, she has formed relationships with some celebrities who now have her send them jewelry from time to time.
She said she has noticed a movement in celebrity culture that has transpired during the last two years. It has become trendy for celebrities to own individually handcrafted products rather than mass-produced retail items.
Taliaferro is a founding board member of the Alliance for Improved Public Health in Africa, which aims to alleviate sanitation and public health issues in underserved African communities. The organization is in the process of officially becoming a nonprofit.
She said she was inspired to help launch the organization after seeing the living conditions and rampancy of malaria in certain areas while on a service trip with Habitat for Humanity. In addition, portions of her sales are donated to a collaborating nonprofit called Humanure Kenya, which helps produce composting toilets.
Taliaferro has been a local jewelry artist for almost 20 years. A firefighter and smoke jumper for 12 years, she gears her products toward an “authentically gritty” demographic “who work hard but also like to look and feel their best.”
She categorizes her work as American Western style, especially her CtJ Trunk collection. Her Gritty Active Jewelry pieces and Kaha Bracelets are designed to be worn at all times, including in water, while traveling or during outdoor work.
Taliaferro works with processed metals and precious stones for her pieces. She has experience as a silversmith, but she has been relying on bead work for the last couple of years while waiting for her studio to be built. She said she also uses weaving and macrame knotting techniques to construct her jewelry.
She and her husband moved to Salida three years ago from Boise, Idaho. Her husband’s parents have lived in the area since 1990. The couple decided to move after her husband got a job working as parks supervisor for Salida Parks and Recreation.
Taliaferro said she will consider attending the gifting suite next year, but reserving a table costs thousands of dollars.
More information about Taliaferro and her work can be found at CheriTaliaferro.com or @cheritaliaferro on Instagram .
