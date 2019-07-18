Community Builders released its final report for the Future 50 project Friday, which included action plans for a stoplight at F Street or G Street and linking sidewalks on U.S 50 between Holman Avenue and Walmart.
Community Builders, the consultant working on the project about the future of U.S. 50 for the city, identified four main goals for the U.S. 50 corridor: making it safe, connected, vibrant and economically strong.
“The most consistent feedback received from community input was that the speed of the roadway was too fast, creating an unsafe corridor for cars, bikes and pedestrians alike,” the report said. “Lowering traffic speeds and creating a safer environment for bicyclists and pedestrians was a key theme throughout the Future 50 process.”
The report said that as more people live and work near U.S. 50, residents want the corridor to be a place that brings people together rather than being a barrier.
“Salidans strongly expressed a desire for aesthetic improvements to public space along Highway 50,” the report stated.
“Salidans want to see existing businesses grow and thrive along the corridor. They want to see opportunities for new businesses to start and flourish. They also want to see a diverse mix of uses that increase foot traffic and create an active, vibrant environment for businesses to thrive.”
The report included six action plans for the city to implement if it so chooses: gateways, streetscaping and beautification; intersection improvements; side street improvements; programs to support local businesses; code changes to enable reinvestment and improving sidewalks from Holman Avenue to Walmart.
The first recommendation for gateways, streetscaping and beautification is to convene a design committee and then explore strategic locations for gateways, update designs for gateways and create a banner program.
Public Works, the design committee and the Community Development Department will work together to create a menu for streetscaping elements such as benches and planters along the corridor, identify places where streetscaping elements could fit without blocking sidewalks or traffic and draft a maintenance plan for the city to maintain the streetscaping elements, according to the report.
The city should coordinate with the Colorado Department of Transportation, the report said, to get permit approvals for the streetscaping elements and negotiate agreements for using excess CDOT right-of-way for the gateways and streetscaping.
With the Finance Department, the design committee and Community Development Department should explore funding options for these projects.
All this should happen within one to two years, the report stated.
Intersection proposals
“The desire for intersection improvements along Highway 50 was a constant theme in community dialogue throughout the Future 50 process,” Community Builders said.
Intersection improvement involves two key components: improving existing intersections and installing a traffic signal and flashing pedestrian crossing at either F Street or G Street on U.S. 50.
For this, according to the report, the city should work with CDOT to conduct an intersection study and explore funding sources for interim crossing improvements.
The city should also improve all the existing intersections that have stoplights with crosswalks on all sides and green dashes to extend bike lanes through intersections and across driveway access points. It should time the lights to increase pedestrian crossing time and include a pedestrian lead time.
All this should take place within one to two years, according to the report.
In the next two to five years, the report indicates the city should improve the intersection at U.S. 50 and Holman Avenue to make it safer for cyclists crossing to get to CR 110, and install a traffic signal at F Street or G Street.
“There is a strong degree of community interest in improving side streets between H Street and E Street,” the report states.
Community Builders recommends working with adjacent business and property owners to understand the area’s specific needs within one to two years.
The report also recommends “paint-only” improvements within two to five years and permanent enhancements later on down the line.
“Many business and property owners along Highway 50 have expressed a desire for the city, CDOT and other partners to better support and connect with businesses along Highway 50,” the report states.
It recommends that the city encourage and support a Highway 50 Business Association and explore expanding services in the area.
Community Builders notes that many stakeholders along U.S. 50 are dissatisfied with the city’s land use code in the area, saying it is too restrictive.
The city should explore conducting a code audit and update, the report states, and align the city’s policies with Chaffee County’s regarding the corridor.
Salida Community Development Director Glen Van Nimwegen said the city has received a grant to update its land use code and will take Future 50’s recommendations under advisement.
Van Nimwegen said the city will basically perform a code audit as part of that process.
Extending streetscaping
The report states that “many community members have expressed interest in seeing Highway 50’s curbs, sidewalks and streetscaping extended from Holman Avenue to Walmart.”
Because the area has issues with the road grade and drainage, the report notes there are potential difficulties with installing curbs and gutters.
“In the near term, it is recommended that the city explore options for completing the Highway 50 sidewalk and trail network on the north side of the highway using curbless sidewalks or multiuse trails that do no impact drainage or access to businesses,” the report states.
The report lays out a plan of exploring feasibility of a multiuse plan in the area, a connector between U.S. 50 and the Monarch Spur Trail on Holman Avenue, exploring funding options within the next one to two years and enhancing streetscaping and beautification in two to five years.
The recommendations also include a discussion of lowering traffic speeds on U.S. 50.
“If Salidans can agree on one thing,” the consultants said, “it’s that traffic speed on Highway 50 is much too fast.”
According to the report, lowering the speed limit is not an effective way of reducing traffic speeds, and Colorado state statutes only allow a highway’s posted speed limit to decrease if the road’s design is changed.
“This means that lowering traffic speeds on Highway 50 requires design measures that are known to calm traffic,” the report states.
Because of a lack of community support, a “road diet” on U.S. 50 is not included as part of the project, although the report noted that changing the roadway could be brought up again in the future.
Van Nimwegen said the streetscaping, entryways, traffic signal and pedestrian crossings will help slow traffic on U.S. 50.
Overall, Van Nimwegen said, he was happy with the ideas that came out of the project.
“We did shoot for the sky,” he said, but after conversations with business owners came up with incremental changes that will get the corridor to a point everyone wants it to be.
The city’s total costs for the project won’t run above $25,000, Van Nimwegen said.
According to an email sent by Future 50: “The Future 50 Project Report summarizes the outcomes of this community process. It highlights the community’s goals and vision for the future of Highway 50, and provides detailed descriptions of the projects and actions needed for moving those goals forward. It is meant to act as a guide for both the city and the wider Salida community, with detailed action items and timelines providing benchmarks for progress.”
The project came about after a group from the city of Salida attended training in Glenwood Springs put on by Community Builders.
The city contacted Community Builders in spring 2018 for assistance in what would become the Future 50 project.
Two phases, which began in summer 2018, were completed in the project: community visioning and strategy development. Those culminated in a three-day community design workshop in April.
The Salida Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss the recommendations Aug. 13, with city council to follow Aug. 20.
The report will be available to view until Aug. 12 at future-50.com/report.
