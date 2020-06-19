Envision Chaffee County, which has led community planning and implementation since its inception in 2016, has become an independent nonprofit organization.
Envision’s mission is to “catalyze citizens to support the community and landscapes that make Chaffee special,” according to a press release.
Its programs address clean water, small town vibrancy, recreation, friendly people, rural lands, healthy forests and thriving wildlife.
“Envision continues to deliver and be fueled by this community,” Co-lead Cindy Williams said. “It has attracted statewide attention and locally it has become a movement. In response, we are creating a sustainable organization to ensure its lasting impacts.”
A new board of directors has set up a charter and will eventually file with the IRS for designation as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
A new fiscal sponsorship by the Chaffee County Community Foundation allows tax deductible donations and provides grant management services to Envision.
Original Envision core team members Jeff Post, Dave Kelly, County Commissioner and Envision Co-lead Greg Felt and Williams serve on the board and will be joined by Community Foundation founding board member Rick Hum.
“Envision developed the ability to find and highlight commonalities among us, even when people have completely different standpoints,” Post said. “We are now leaps and bounds ahead of other communities in a lot of efforts. I’m very proud of the results that have come out of Envision and think it will only continue to get better.”
Envision was convened by the county commissioners. The initiative began with a planning phase that developed a shared future vision and an action plan with 40 programs and projects to support that vision.
In two years, more than 30 of the Community Action Plan ideas have been advanced and implemented, including:
• Passage of Ballot Measure 1A to fund the Chaffee Common Ground program.
• Approval of the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan update to reduce wildfire risk and improve forest health.
• Creation of the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
• Formation of the Chaffee Green sustainability group, now a chapter of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association.
• Development of the Envision Recreation in Balance Task Force to create a countywide recreation management plan.
Envision’s partnerships include 18 members of the Forest Health Council working on the wildfire plan and about 60 people from 30 groups creating a management strategy in the Recreation in Balance program.
Envision also partners with agricultural operators to sustain rural landscapes and the benefits of working lands. Its outreach includes 1,500 residents connected through email.
“These organized efforts are a big deal,” Post said. “We are facing many challenges, from droughts and higher winds and economic changes due to the coronavirus to continued recreation growth. We need smart planning and good management to keep the lands clean, respected and safe.”
View Envision’s new website and sign up for its monthly newsletter at envisionchaffeecounty.org.
