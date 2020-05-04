Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County kicked off its “Bid Big and Stay Home” online auction Saturday on Zoom.
The auction replaces the club’s annual casino night fundraiser this year.
Executive Director Brian Beaulieu hosted the online program and welcomed 2019 and 2020 Youths of the Year Athena Kintgen and Carlos Barrientos and 2020 Club Hero Jack Lee to talk about the club.
Beaulieu also noted that even though the club’s buildings are currently closed, they have continued helping kids by tutoring them virtually and also checking in on them. The club serves 880 kids and offers about 60 different programs, Beaulieu said.
“Circumstances have changed for all of us, but our mission at the Boys & Girls Club has not,” he said. “We want to see our programs change the trajectory of kids’ lives.”
While introducing Barrientos, the club’s 2020 Youth of the Year, Beaulieu noted that Barrientos led the fight to make the parks nonsmoking in Salida and will also graduate from Salida High School No. 3 in his class.
Barrientos talked about some difficulties he’s had to overcome, including that his uncles got deported to Guatemala, and his father was almost forced out with them. He called his mom one of his heroes after fighting to keep his dad in the States.
Barrientos said what he loves most about the club is the feeling he got from staff, knowing that they believed in him.
“The club always made me strong and confident,” he said.
Kintgen also talked about the positive impacts the club has had on her.
“The Boys & Girls Club is a big part of my life,” she said. “It’s always made me feel safe, welcome and strong.”
Kintgen, who’s home now that her college campus closed her freshman year, was joined by her brother, Gunner, and she said the best part of the pandemic was getting to spend it with him.
Lee, who Beaulieu called a “tireless leader” who helped convince him to come here, was also recognized for his efforts Saturday.
“I’m honored and grateful to be this year’s Club Hero,” Lee said. He talked about some of the experiences that helped him really understand what the club’s mission is. One story that touched him was when a woman thanked him and told him that she didn’t know where her son would be, and where she would be, without the club.
Lee also encouraged people to get involved with the club, saying nothing else can give you the same level of satisfaction.
“Please help us with our mission and please help us with our children,” Lee said.
This year’s fundraiser has two parts. One is an online auction with numerous items and services donated from local businesses, which will run through May 23. There’s also Fund a Future, which is an opportunity to donate to the club’s budget for programming.
Beaulieu talked about what Fund a Future money could be used for, noting that $1,000 could buy, among other things, two laptop computers; $500 could send a kid on a field trip to Colorado State University or Adams State University for a college visit, or buy an entire month’s of art supplies for the club; and $100 could provide healthy snacks to 75 kids for a week.
To access the auction and Fund a Future and to learn more about the club, visit bgcchaffee.org/.
“Thanks to everyone for your continued support,” Barrientos said. “In times like these, the club made me resilient.”
