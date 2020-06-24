Discussion of proposed changes to statewide fishing regulations will top the agenda when Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts the Southeast Angler Roundtable from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at a Zoom online webinar.
Anyone can attend online but must register in advance at cpw-state-co.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Uhik_jJqTVaQFeuB5n8UMA, a press release stated.
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Southeast Region aquatic biologists will each make a presentation about fishing forecasts and management topics in the region. That discussion will be followed by proposed changes to statewide regulations.
The webinar will give anglers the opportunity to ask questions about fishery management in rivers, lakes and streams across CPW’s Southeast Region.
“CPW is constantly studying its fisheries and adjusting its regulations as needed,” Josh Nehring, senior aquatic biologist for the Southeast Region, said. “We monitor changes to the environment, any biological impacts and watch recreation trends to ensure our regulations are appropriate and strike a balance between anglers’ needs while conserving our natural resources.”
Two proposed statewide regulation changes will be explained during the webinar. One would set clear guidelines for when emergency fishing closures can be implemented when environmental conditions could potentially damage fish populations. It was drafted after the 2018 drought raised agency awareness of specific challenges with the current closure criteria.
The other statewide regulatory change will expand spearfishing opportunities in Colorado.
After brief staff presentations, the roundtable will be open for attendees to ask questions or submit comments on the proposals.
