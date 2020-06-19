After recently retiring from his position at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Salida urologist Dr. Bradford Moss is donating $1,000 to Salida Community Center to benefit the center’s elderly and veteran clients.
Moss’ career spans more than 30 years in several states, from 1989 until his retirement Monday. He worked at HRRMC from 2012 to 2015 before taking a sabbatical and relocating to Kansas City, Kansas. He returned to Salida in 2018 and resumed working at the hospital until 2020.
Before coming to Salida, he practiced in Ohio, Florida and South Carolina. He is board certified by the American Board of Urology and received his medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine. He completed his residency through Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine.
Salida Community Center Director Elaine Allemang said Moss and his wife, Peggy, had chosen to donate to the community center because Peggy Moss had “volunteered and helped me a lot.”
“We thought we wanted to give back to the community that was so kind to us, and we think this is the best way,” Bradford Moss said.
Going into retirement, Moss said that he intends to pick up some hobbies, play golf and enjoy time with his family.
In the next few weeks, the couple plans to return to Kansas City to be closer to their family and new grandchildren. In Kansas, they will accept positions on the executive board of a nonprofit organization.
