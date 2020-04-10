For nearly 30 years, Robin Blankenship has been helping people learn ancestral skills and restore some balance in their lives through Earth Knack and its annual Gathering.
The Gatherings in Crestone offer a chance to learn a wide array of skills including survival, ancestral living, traditional arts, outdoor immersion, primitive skills, homesteading and environmental education.
“It’s not going backwards, it’s turning around and taking a step forward by combining ancestral wisdom with appropriate modern technology,” Blankenship said.
At the gatherings, Blankenship said she invites her friends who are also some of the top folks in their fields to teach things like how to make a bow and arrow, how to track animals and how to build a shelter.
“That huge palette of skills is what the Gathering is known for,” Blankenship said. “You can pick and choose instead of learning just one (skill).”
This year’s Earth Knack Gathering will be the 30th edition. It will also be the last.
Blankenship will continue offering one-day and weekend classes on primitive skills in Crestone, but is dropping the Gathering so she can serve her own needs.
“Of all the formats we do, the Earth Knack (Gathering) takes the most effort,” Blankenship said. “It’s always been worth it and I’ll miss it, but I have lots of other things that I want to do.”
She started the business back in 1990, initially teaching programs in the Boulder area. Looking for a more remote area led her and her husband Bart to Crestone in 1995. They originally met while working for Adventure Unlimited in Buena Vista and later decided to run classes together.
The classes aren’t just about survival, she said, but also dive into the deep history of our ancestral years that kept us in balance with the planet.
“I’d encourage people not to be intimidated, it’s not a hard core boot camp,” Blankenship said about the gatherings. “If nothing else, people have fun together out there and appreciate it.”
Blankenship called herself “a Jill of all trades.”
“Specialization only happens because a person has a full belly,” she said. “My belief is you have to know just enough of everything to get by.”
She also said learning ancestral skills and living that lifestyle is often misunderstood.
“It doesn’t mean you give up beauty and comfort, you just give up convenience because you have to go out and source (the materials),” she said.
Blankenship said she chooses to pass on the skills because they’re fun and can also help build communities (since no one can do everything by themselves). She also said the skills and lifestyle give people a sense of purpose.
“I want to remind people they’re not far away from being completely immersed in nature,” Blankenship said, noting that people don’t have to gear up to get immersed, they can simply go stand by the river or under a tree and listen to the wind rustle the leaves.
“I think when people live in an urban or modern (city), there’s a disconnect that they don’t even realize has occurred,” she said.
For people wanting to reconnect with nature and learn how to live off of the land, the final Gathering will be a good place to learn a lot of skills.
Blankenship admitted that she isn’t a purist and owns a car, but said she wants people to understand the effects of our modern choices and then decide what to do.
The final Gathering is scheduled for June 11-16 and Blankenship said she’s assuming the situation will improve by then so the event can take place.
She said she is not taking payments or paperwork until it starts because so much is uncertain at the moment, but would like people planning on attending the Gathering to give her a call at 719-256-4909 and let her know their plans.
People can also find more information at EarthKnack.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.