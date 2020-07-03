David Busse appeared before 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy for a revocation of probation hearing Thursday.
Busse was sentenced to two years in jail followed by two years of probation in the October 2017 kidnapping and robbery of a Salida man.
Busse pleaded guilty May 2, 2018, to felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon and two charges of Class 1 misdemeanor assault.
At the time of his sentencing, Busse’s jail sentence was amended by 175 days credit for time served and the remainder of the jail sentence was to be suspended upon completion of the Harbor Lights program for substance abuse.
A condition of his probation was monitored sobriety.
Busse was arrested by Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies July 31, 2018, on charges of resisting an officer and failure to comply or pay.
Thursday Busse was found to be in direct violation of probation conditions.
Deputy District Attorney Brian Andris requested revocation and termination of probation with a jail sentence.
The court also heard sentencing arguments from Busse’s attorney, Donald “Chip” Cutler.
The court continued sentencing and Busse is to meet with Solvista Health and the probation department for a referral to in-patient treatment.
New sentencing proceedings for Busse will be held at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.